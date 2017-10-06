Jenny Mollen Shows Off Bandaged Belly in Mirror Selfie 4 Days After Giving Birth to Son Lazlo

Jenny Mollen isn't afraid to bare her soul or body when it comes to her kids!

Just four days after giving birth to her second son, Lazlo, with husband, Jason Biggs, via cesarean section on Monday, Mollen posted a mirror selfie showing off her post-surgery look.

The mom of two wore a black bra and displayed her lower half wrapped in several layers of bandages. She captioned the photo, "Post op chic. #babybiggs."