Jeremy Meeks Files for Divorce From Wife Melissa After Summer of PDA With Chloe Green

Jeremy Meeks has officially filed for divorce.

The "hot felon" cited irreconcilable differences in his petition for divorce from wife Melissa on Monday, after filing for legal separation in July.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Jeremy is requesting joint legal and physical custody of his and Melissa's 7-year-old son, Jeremy R. Meeks Jr.

Jeremy, who lists the date of separation as June 24, 2017 and the length of marriage as eight years and five months, has not yet determined the full nature and extent of his separate properties. As for community property, Jeremy "does not believe it will become necessary for the court to divide any assets or liabilities because the parties will reach an agreement on all issues."