Jeremy Meeks Files for Divorce From Wife Melissa After Summer of PDA With Chloe Green
Jeremy Meeks has officially filed for divorce.
The "hot felon" cited irreconcilable differences in his petition for divorce from wife Melissa on Monday, after filing for legal separation in July.
According to court documents obtained by ET, Jeremy is requesting joint legal and physical custody of his and Melissa's 7-year-old son, Jeremy R. Meeks Jr.
Jeremy, who lists the date of separation as June 24, 2017 and the length of marriage as eight years and five months, has not yet determined the full nature and extent of his separate properties. As for community property, Jeremy "does not believe it will become necessary for the court to divide any assets or liabilities because the parties will reach an agreement on all issues."
Melissa responded to Jeremy's divorce petition on Wednesday, declaring that she has not yet determined her separate or community property. She does, however, request sole legal and physical custody of their son, with visitation for Jeremy.
Melisa is requesting spousal support, and has requested that the court's ability to award spousal support to Jeremy be terminated. She's also asking that Jeremy pay her attorney's fees.
Jeremy made headlines over the summer after he was photographed kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green, while still married to Melissa. Though Jeremy filed for separation, it was Melissa who declared that their "marriage is over" after seeing the PDA photos on Instagram.
"The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone," Melissa told the Daily Mail. "I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart. I thought Jeremy was working."
