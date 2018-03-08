Jermaine Dupri Is Finally Feeling Bow Wow’s New Music in ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Jermaine Dupri is one tough critic!

In ET’s exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, the veteran music producer and record label executive, finally approves of the music that Bow Wow is creating for his first album in six years.

Meanwhile, there’s still tension within the So So Def Records family. As Bow Wow quietly seeks out another record label to wrap up his forthcoming LP, all hell breaks loose after JD and Da Brat catch wind of his plan.

And they’re not the only ones frustrated with the 30-year-old rapper. Later in the episode, Bow Wow finds himself in yet another uncomfortable predicament, this time with music manager Debra Antney, mother to rapper Waka Flocka Flame.

Antney officially debuts her new school for underprivileged kids, but gets upset after Bow Wow breaks his promise to make an appearance at the school.

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

