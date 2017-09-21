Jermaine Fowler, David Koechner and Their 'Superior Donuts' Co-Stars are Hitting the Road for a Comedy Tour!
The stars of Superior Donuts are bringing their comedic stylings to the people!
ET can confirm that the CBS show's star and executive producer, Jermaine Fowler, will join his co-stars and fellow stand-up comedians, David Koechner, Maz Jobrani and Rell Battle, on a seven-day Superior Donuts comedy tour in five cities.
The cast was inspired to tour together after performing a few stand-up shows in Los Angeles ahead of the show's first season.
"We're so lucky to have four amazing stand-up comics in our cast,” said executive producer Bob Daily. “Every day they make us laugh and keep us from getting any work done. Now we're setting them loose so they can amuse and distract America."
The Superior Donuts Comedy tour will kick off at Carolines on Broadway in New York City on Oct. 26, and wrap up at The Laugh Factor in L.A.
The tour will also make stops at Punch Line in Philadelphia on Oct. 27, DC Improv in Washington D.C. on Oct. 28 and Zanies in Chicago on Oct. 30.
Meanwhile, season 2 of Superior Donuts will premiere on Monday, Oct. 30, on CBS.
For anyone that watched Sunday night's Emmy Awards, Fowler was one of the more enthusiastic presenters of the evening.
Here's what you need to know about the breakout star: