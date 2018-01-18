'Jersey Shore' Cast Snaps Selfies as They Head to Miami for Show's Reboot

The cast of the Jersey Shore is taking their shenanigans to Miami, Florida!

MTV's reboot of the beloved reality series, titled Jersey Shore Family Vacation, has the show's stars reuniting -- with the exception of Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. On Thursday, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and the gang had not even touched down in the Sunshine State before they were sharing selfies.

"And we’re off!" Snooki captioned a pic of herself with Jennifer "JWoww" Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese. "Get ready for a wild season kids 🙏🏽 #JSFamilyReunion #JesusTakeTheWheel #ThisIsReallyHappening."

Cortese also shared a selfie while en route to Miami, writing: "Got my coffee.. 4 suitcases and a little bit of meatball fire left in my soul .. out Jersey!! See you in a month."

As for the guys, Vinny Guadagnino posted a pic and implied that the gang might have to relinquish their phones while they shoot the show. "#Miami bound. You guys might not see me posting that much for a little while. I’ll be busy. Love you all, and a big kiss to my haters 😘 #JSFamilyVacation," he wrote.

Meanwhile, JWoww shared a photo of her last night with her family before jetting off to Florida. "Took my babies to play games and eat burgers last night, daddy will be taking good care of you while bad moms meet @jerseyshore haha #jsfamilyvacation @rogermathewsnj," the mother of two captioned a pic of her daughter.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and "Pauly D" DelVecchio were sure to get a seat next to one another on the plane -- and get a selfie.

Instagram

In addition to the cast's travel pics, here's a look at what to expect when the Jersey Shore crew touches down in Miami!

RELATED CONTENT:

'Floribama Shore' Cast Puts a Southern Spin on 'Jersey Shore' With Dabbing, Drinking and Football! (Exclusive)

'Jersey Shore' Returning to MTV: All the Clues We Knew It Was Coming!

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Reveals Why Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Isn't Returning for 'Jersey Shore' Revival

Related Gallery