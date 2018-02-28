'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Renewed for Season 2 -- and the Cast Is Thrilled

As Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi put it, "Holy s**t balls!"

On Wednesday, it was announced that Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return for a second season on MTV, and the stars of the reality show are beyond thrilled.

"It’s official!! Season two Jersey Shore Family Vacation is happening!!!!!! #jsfamilyvacation #jerseyshore #jerzday #jerzdays," Deena Nicole Cortese alerted her Instagram followers.

Looks like you’re stuck with us 💋 #JSFamilyVacation has been renewed for SECOND season! pic.twitter.com/Ul6keXxOMK — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShoreMTV) February 28, 2018

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino also broke the news on Instagram, writing: "COMING IN HOT 🔥 WE HAVE A SITUATION!! SEASON 2 JERSEY SHORE HAS BEEN GREEN LIT and WE DIDN’T EVEN AIR SEASON 1 YET!! #jsfamilyvacation"

"Pauly D" DelVecchio shared a similar excited sentiment, tweeting: "ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT 🔥 Wow, We Didn’t Even Air Yet And We Got Season 2!!!! #Thanks To All Of U!! #JSFamilyVacation #PaulyDPositivity"

As for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, he posted a photo to Instagram of the group cruising down the beach along with a lot of hashtags. "NEW HUGE JERSEY SHORE ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT TODAY," he wrote, along with "#CameBackWithVengeance#YouCalledItABreak #WeCallItGivingTheRestOfTheS**t-iltyShowsTimeToStepThierGameup&TimeToCatchUp #TheRestOfYouAreTomatoes #NowWeBackToSlap&CrushYU&TellYouKETCHUP 🍅 #JerseyShoreFamilyVacation #180GlobalPremiere #AlwaysImitatedButNeveraduplicated #April5th #MTV #8pm"

Vinny Guadagnino was also eager to share the news. "After #JSfamilyVacation airs on #April5th, there’s gonna be #anothaone," he wrote on Instagram.

Nobody seemed quite as excited, though, as Snooki and Jennifer "JWoww" Farley!

"Holy s**t!!" JWoww wrote on Instagram. "Our show didn’t even air yet and we are already on to season 2! THANKS TO ALL THE FANS! #jsfamilyvacation #SEASON2 #jerzdays #OlderButBetterThanEver #OGSHereToStayB**ch"

Snooki was also overwhelmed by the news, tweeting: "HOLY S**T BALLS! Our show didn’t even air yet and we are already on to season 2! ALL THANKS TO THE FANS! We won’t disappoint. You’re stuck with our hot mess a**es now. #jsfamilyvacation #SEASON2 #jerzdays"

In January, the cast jetted off to Miami, Florida, to shoot the first season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which will debut April 5 on MTV. Here's a look at what to expect:

