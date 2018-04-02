'Jersey Shore' Star Pauly D Says Fatherhood Has Made Him 'Even More Picky' When Dating (Exclusive)

Jersey Shore star Paul DelVecchio, aka Pauly D, is opening up about how his 4-year-old daughter, Amabella, has made him more selective when it comes to dating.

ET’s Katie Krause caught up with the 37-year-old reality star at the premiere of the hit MTV show’s Miami reunion series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, where he got candid about how becoming a dad has influenced his once highly scrutinized love life.

“Now, I’m even more picky when I pick women to actually meet her or my mother -- only certain ones will meet them,” he explained before hitting the party at Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles, California. “I put my standards up a lot higher now.”

The television star hilariously added that he’s “super protective” of his little girl and doesn’t plan to let her date until she’s 30!



As for his own love life, he’s hoping Miss Right will show up soon.

“[Dating’s] just hard now because you gotta question the emotions and intentions,” he said. “It’s hard dating in general. That’s why I’m single. You’re supposed to not look for her -- she’s supposed to just come, so I’m hoping that happens.”



The DJ, who has toured with Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys, confirmed he did make use of the show’s "smush room," but when it comes to whether he found love in Miami, he had another humorous response.



“I find love every single day, but I fall out every single morning,” he said. “It’s a problem!”

DelVecchio said he “never in a million years" imagined the cast would be back together filming again and promised some of the “craziest” times they’ve shared together on the upcoming show.

However, he admitted that not being able to drink with castmate Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who has been sober for two years, was strange at first.

“It was weird because I never knew him to be sober and I didn’t want to drink around him, so at first I didn’t, but then he was so cool with it," he said. "He’s so good. So, he still partied with us, but he just didn’t drink and we supported him in that.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres April 5 on MTV.

