'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Jen Harley

There's going to be another Jersey Shore baby to teach how to fist pump!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is expecting his first child with girlfriend Jen Harley, Us Weekly reports.

Though the 32-year-old reality star hasn't posted about the pregnancy to social media yet, Ronnie did hint at the big news in an Instagram post on Dec. 22.

"Things in life never goes as planned or ever happen the way you expect it!" he wrote, adding the hashtags "#BestFriend," "#MyLife" and "#LoveHer."

His Jersey Shore castmate, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi liked the post, while Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino commented, "God bless," with a prayer hand emoji.



The Bronx native also shared a sweet holiday-filtered selfie with Jen to his Instagram story on Christmas, where you can see a hint of a baby bump on the mom-to-be.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

Jen is six months long, according to Us. She is already mom to an 11-year-old son, but this will be the couple's first child together. The pair started dating after Ronnie split from Khloe Kardashian's BFF, Malika Haqq, in February.

Luckily, Ronnie will be able to get plenty of advice from his Jersey crew -- Snooki, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio and Jenni "JWoww" Farley are all parents now. “They all went through different experiences, which is great,” he told hte outlet.

All of those friends as well as The Situation, Vinny Guadagnino and Deena Nicole Cortese are returning for the planned revival of the MTV reality show, set to air in 2018. The only main cast member not returning is Ronnie's famous on-and-off ex-girlfriend, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, whom he met filming the original series.

Snooki dished on the revival during her podcast, It's Happening With Snooki & Joey, earlier this month, revealing that while she couldn't speak to Sammi's specific reasons for not returning, she guessed that her former roommate just "doesn't want to jump back into drama" with her ex.

"Everyone's asking why Sammi's not doing it. You have to ask her that -- I'm not gonna speak for her. But Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn't want to jump back into that drama if it does happen," Snooki said. "And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on both of them. So I just think she doesn't want that anymore."

We have a feeling that, revival and all, Ronnie is looking more to the future than the past now that he's going to be a dad.



Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

