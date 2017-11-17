Jesse Jackson Reveals Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis

Rev. Jesse Jackson has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The 76-year-old minister and civil rights activist shared the news on social media on Friday, expressing that it's been "painful" for him to recognize the effects of his diagnosis.

"Throughout my career of service, God has kept me in the embrace of his loving arms, and protected me and my family from dangers, seen and unseen,” Jackson wrote. "Now in the latter years of my life, at 76 years old, I find it increasingly difficult to perform routine tasks, and getting around is more of a challenge. My family and I began to notice changes about three years ago."

He added that the disease is not a "stop sign" for him, rather a signal that he must make lifestyle changes and focus on his health.