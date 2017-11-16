Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals He and Justin Mitka Are Ready to Become Dads: 'We Are Excited' (Exclusive)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson is hoping life imitates art in the near future.
ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with the 42-year-old actor on the set of Modern Family as the show celebrated its 200th episode, where he revealed that he's planning to follow his character in fatherhood -- and pretty soon.
"It's easier," he confessed of "practicing" being a dad to other people's kids on the ABC sitcom. "You get to give them back. It's like checking out a library book."
"But Justin [Mitka] and I are very excited to come dads in the near future," he added of he and his husband. "No announcement yet, nothing has happened, but yeah, we are excited. We have been together for four years and we always said, 'Let's give ourselves five years just to be married,' and that's coming up, five years."
Modern Family, meanwhile, has been renewed for season 10 -- but Ferguson isn't necessarily putting an end date on playing Mitchell Pritchitt.
"I just want the series to end in the right way, on our terms. I don't want to overstay our welcome. I want the writers to write the ending that they want to write," he said. "I don't want to feel like we are stretching for time, but also if they have more stories to tell, I want to hear what those stories are. So, I really leave it up to them."
"I knew the script was so special [from the beginning], I felt so grateful to have this job. I wanted this role so badly for so many reasons, the main reason [being] I just thought this is going to be so great for the gay community," Ferguson explained. "Nine and a half years later, 200 episodes later, we have full federal marriage equality, and I hear people saying how much these couples meant to them and the process of coming to understand their kids who are gay."
"Hoping for that to happen and having it become a reality is really moving for me," he expressed.
The 200th episode of Modern Family airs in early 2018 on ABC.