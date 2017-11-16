Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals He and Justin Mitka Are Ready to Become Dads: 'We Are Excited' (Exclusive)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is hoping life imitates art in the near future.

ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with the 42-year-old actor on the set of Modern Family as the show celebrated its 200th episode, where he revealed that he's planning to follow his character in fatherhood -- and pretty soon.

"It's easier," he confessed of "practicing" being a dad to other people's kids on the ABC sitcom. "You get to give them back. It's like checking out a library book."

"But Justin [Mitka] and I are very excited to come dads in the near future," he added of he and his husband. "No announcement yet, nothing has happened, but yeah, we are excited. We have been together for four years and we always said, 'Let's give ourselves five years just to be married,' and that's coming up, five years."