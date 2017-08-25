Jesse Williams Responds to Estranged Wife Aryn Drake-Lee's Request for Sole Custody of Their Children

Jesse Williams isn't taking his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee's request for sole custody of their two children lightly.

On Monday, the Grey's Anatomy star filed new docs asking for joint legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Sadie, and 2-year-old son, Maceo.

In the legal documents obtained by ET, Williams also refutes the claims made by Drake-Lee in her declaration, where she claims he has "not recognized and prioritized the children’s schedule over his own." She further stated that asking for sole custody was also in part to "prevent the children from seeing a revolving door of intimate partners."