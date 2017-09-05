Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Share Cute Photos and Hilarious Advice on Daughters’ First Day Back at School
With faces this cute, Jessica Alba’s daughters will surely be forgiven for not studying every day during their summer break!
Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, shared some adorable snaps of Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, ready for their first day back at school on Tuesday, and the siblings were hilariously encouraged to lie to their teachers to stay in the good books.
NEWS: Jessica Alba Reveals 'Unusual' Requirements for Baby No. 3's Name
“First Day of School!” Warren captioned a photo of the girls dressed and ready to go. “This is how our convo rt before this photo ‘so girls, if your teachers ask ... Haven we practiced your reading for 20 mins a day over the summer and Honor we practiced your multiplications. K?’"
"’We can't lie Dad!!’" Warren continued, explaining his daughters’ response. "Oh, you certainly can if you like your iPads. Have a great first day! Love you so much" #parenting101.”
NEWS: Pregnant Jessica Alba Puts Her Baby Bump On Display During Date Night With Cash Warren: Pics!
Alba, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, then posted a pic of the pair posing with their backs to the camera, showing off their backpacks -- Haven’s labeled with her name in red letters.
“First day back at school!” Alba wrote. “Being preggers and so hot all summer - couldn't be more stoked about Fall🍂. Such a trip I have a 1st and 4th grader!!!! Time seriously flies! And kids in school all day means early bedtime👍🏽. #momlife.”
NEWS: Pregnant Jessica Alba Wraps Up 'Epic' Family Vacation in Hawaii with Sweet Message
See more celebs sharing back-to-school pics of their kids in the video below.