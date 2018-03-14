Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union Pose With Junk Food and a Drill as They Tease 'Bad Boys' Spinoff

Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union make being bad look really, really good.

The actresses are starring in the upcoming Bad Boys spinoff, and excited their Instagram followers this week by posing for a photo together.

In the image, Alba is holding a drill while Union is posing with a bag of chicharones. Both women are dressed casually -- Union is sporting a "Black Girl Magic" shirt -- and making stone-faced expressions as if to say, "Don't mess with us."

"A drill x chicharones = Bad Girls," Union captioned the photo. "Jessica Alba, they ain't ready for this jelly."

Meanwhile, Alba, 36, wrote: "Just a couple of bad girls (+ a drill and a bag of chicharones)."

While not much has been said about the Bad Boys spinoff -- including even the movie's official title -- Union did spill some details with ET while at Vanity Fair's Oscars party earlier this month.

"We're so excited to get her," the 45-year-old actress said of casting Alba. "I teamed back up with [super producer] Jerry Bruckheimer. Me and Jessica are executive producing. This is our time! We're ready."

The Bad Boys spinoff is being produced by Bruckheimer and Doug Belgrad, and written by The Blacklist writer-producers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier. Union will be reprising her character, Special Agent Sydney "Syd" Burnett, from the original movie's 2003 sequel, where she played the sister of Martin Lawrence’s character, Detective Marcus Burnett.

As for Alba's character, all we know, according to IMDB, is that her character's name in Nancy.

