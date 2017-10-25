Jessica Alba Announces Gender of Her Third Baby in Adorable Video -- See What She's Having

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren know the gender of their third baby!

The 36-year-old actress and businesswoman took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that they are expecting a baby boy.

"@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce... 👶💙 #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree," she wrote alongside a video of her and her daughters -- 9-year-old Honor and 6-year-old Haven -- opening a box filled with blue balloons and streamers.