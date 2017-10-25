Jessica Alba Announces Gender of Her Third Baby in Adorable Video -- See What She's Having
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren know the gender of their third baby!
The 36-year-old actress and businesswoman took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that they are expecting a baby boy.
"@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce... 👶💙 #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree," she wrote alongside a video of her and her daughters -- 9-year-old Honor and 6-year-old Haven -- opening a box filled with blue balloons and streamers.
The Honest Company founder has been documenting her third pregnancy on social media, sharing pictures and video of her burgeoning baby bump as well as her intense workouts.
