Jessica Alba Celebrates Company's Anniversary With Adorable Throwback Pics

Jessica Alba has come a long way.

The 36-year-old actress and entrepreneur celebrated The Honest Company's sixth anniversary on Wednesday with a handful of throwback pics, including an adorable one of her daughter, Haven.

"Haven 6 years ago in her high chair attached to my desk and now 6 years later reading a big sister book to her baby brother 👶🏽," Alba wrote on Instagram alongside a side-by-side pic of Haven when she was a baby and now, six years old and a big sister to Alba and Cash Warren's 2-week-old son, Hayes.

The Instagram post also included nine additional pics and videos of Alba celebrating her company's anniversary over the years.

"Today is @Honest’s 6th birthday and I'm so sad I couldn’t be part of the festivities but swipe through to see past years of celebration. It’s been such an incredible journey and we've only just begun. 🎂 #entrepreneurlife #werkwerkwerkwerkwerk," she wrote.

On Thursday, she continued celebrating by sharing more pictures of the first time she got her hands on her Honest products.

"This is the first pallet of @honest product I got to see in person. 6 years ago -I had no idea what a pallet, DC, CPG, LTV, CPA or any other business term or acronym we use on the daily meant," she shared on Instagram. "I feel like I’ve been in business school over the last 6 years... it’s a trip going from a hopeful idea to an ecommerce biz to now a multi-channel Brand. One thing I’m proud to say hasn’t changed since day one is the mission. @honest is here to empower ppl to live healthy and happy lives. We have an incredible team that is aligned on that mission through content, community and products. #entrepreneurlife."

Alba and Warren welcomed their third child together, and first son, on Dec. 31. The couple is also parents to 9-year-old daughter Honor.

Last week, the Honey star shared a sweet video of her daughters kissing their little bro.

Aw 💙 A post shared by Jessica Marie Alba ❇️ (@dailyjessicaalba) on Jan 8, 2018 at 11:37pm PST

For more on the adorable family, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Alba Receives Sweet Baby Gift From Jimmy Fallon, Raves About His 'Good Taste'

Jessica Alba Shows Adorable Glimpse into Relationship With Cash Warren For His Birthday: See The Throwbacks!

Jessica Alba Breastfeeds Newborn Son While Wearing Black in Support of Time's Up Movement at Golden Globes

Related Gallery