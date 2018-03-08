Jessica Alba Does Three Workouts in One Day Before Getting a New Haircut: Pics!

Jessica Alba is one busy mom! The 36-year-old Honest Company founder is clearly ready to get back in shape and feeling fabulous after welcoming her third child, son Hayes, two months ago.

Alba tackled three workouts in the same day, and they certainly weren’t easy.

“I’m only 10 minutes into it and I’m already sweating like a pig,” Alba dished on her Instagram Stories.

She shared several of her moves before showing that her future co-star, Gabrielle Union, was also in the gym with her.

“I was feeling really good about myself until I saw this hottie come in here with all of her fashions and her abs and her dimples,” Alba said, pointing the camera at Union, who was riding an exercise bike.

The two are preparing to star in a Bad Boys spin-off series, and Alba seems to be taking her prep seriously.

“3rd workout of the day for me -man it was hard, but oh so good- thanks @nichelle for the motivation and for my friends #teamworkmakesthedreamwork@kellysawyer@derekblasberg@casdelta love you guys!” she captioned a series of photos on Instagram.

Later in the day, Alba shared before and after shots of her new haircut, writing, “This happened. Thx @chadwoodhair for the awesome #haircut – it feels sooo good to shed the pregnancy hair. Whaddaya think?”

In addition to getting back into a routine, Alba has also been loving time with her infant son. The little cutie turned two months old this week, and the proud mom shared a photo of him to Instagram.

For more from Alba, watch the clip below!

