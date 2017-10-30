Jessica Alba Says Daughter Is 'Stoked' for a Brother Because She Won't 'Have to Compete With Another Girl'
Jessica Alba is just as excited to be welcoming a baby boy to her brood as her 6-year-old daughter, Haven.
In an upcoming episode of The Rachael Ray Show, airing Nov. 7, the 36-year-old actress opens up about how Haven and her 9-year-old sister, Honor, reacted to the news that they'll soon have a baby brother.
"My six year old, she was worried about being a middle child, but she gets to be a big sister and a little sister," Alba notes. "So, she’s stoked about that -- and she doesn’t have to compete with another girl."
The Sin City star admits that she too is pumped to be having a boy. "For me, the girls love their dad. I wanted someone to love me more," she quips. "When he comes home, they’re like, 'Daddy!' It’s like a party."
Alba adds, "When I come home, they’re like, 'Oh, hey Mom.' I’m like, 'I do everything for you! I cook, I do all the things!'"
Another perk of being a mother of three for Alba is more Halloween candy! "I mean, one of the best parts of having a kid is stealing from them, torturing them, embarrassing them," she jokes. "It’s so fun!"
Over the weekend, Alba dressed up as the pregnant teenager, Juno, from the 2007 movie, which went perfectly with her growing baby bump.
The pregnant star wasn't lying when she said her daughters have a lot of love for their dad, Cash Warren. In March, Warren shared a pic of him posing with Honor and it is just too cute.
