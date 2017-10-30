Jessica Alba Says Daughter Is 'Stoked' for a Brother Because She Won't 'Have to Compete With Another Girl'

Jessica Alba is just as excited to be welcoming a baby boy to her brood as her 6-year-old daughter, Haven.

In an upcoming episode of The Rachael Ray Show, airing Nov. 7, the 36-year-old actress opens up about how Haven and her 9-year-old sister, Honor, reacted to the news that they'll soon have a baby brother.

"My six year old, she was worried about being a middle child, but she gets to be a big sister and a little sister," Alba notes. "So, she’s stoked about that -- and she doesn’t have to compete with another girl."