Jessica Alba Says Hubby Cash Warren Wants to Name Their Son ‘Dick,’ Talks Pregnancy Cravings
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren aren’t seeing eye-to-eye on baby names for their future son! The 36-year-old Honest Company CEO visited The Tonight Show on Wednesday where she opened up to host Jimmy Fallon about picking out a name for her third child.
Noting that her children all have “H” names that are also words, Alba said, “We’re super stoked. It’s going to be a whole situation. [Cash] was like, ‘We should name it Dick with a silent ‘h.’”
But the former actress wasn’t keen on the idea, saying, “It’s just awful. He thinks it’s old school. I’m like, ‘No, it’s not.’”
When Fallon tried to reason with Warren’s logic, saying, “It could be like an old timey detective,” she jokingly replied, “Don’t encourage him.”
Alba also opened up about her pregnancy cravings this time around, saying, “I didn’t think I was craving anything, until I realized I’m craving Japanese food all the time. I actually dream about desserts, but I’m trying not to gain too much weight with this baby, so I just dream about them. I want all the shaved ice with ice cream on the bottom.”
Fallon decided to treat Alba to a taste of his top secret new Ben & Jerrys flavor, which doesn’t come out until November.
After she had a bite of the mystery ice cream, she declared, “Oh, it’s really good. That’s really dangerous. It’s like Heaven.”
