Jessica Alba Shares Epic Throwback Pic With Jessica Biel From Their Teen Modeling Days

Just call her the queen of #TBT.

Jessica Alba has unearthed an epic throwback pic, and this time, another famous face is in the frame!



The 36-year-old actress shared a too cute photo from her teen modeling days, and none other than Jessica Biel was in the '90s-era ad for Limited Too alongside her. Alba waxed nostalgic about the photo, saying it was one of her only "real" modeling jobs.

"I met 💛 @jessicabiel, I think I was 12 or 13... maybe 14? It was for Limited Too which was a kids line connected to The Limited. #90’s," she captioned the snap.

Alba regularly posts both fabulous and cringeworthy flashbacks to Instagram. Last year, she gave millennials some '90s "fashion inspo," which she cheekily called her "denim dayz."

Then there was this fabulous "#boxyblouse" and "#pastels" kid pic from the '80s:

And back in 2016, she even posted a hilarious Facebook video of herself as a child doing a goofy dance in some worn-out leggings complete with a hole in the crotch:

Biel has also shared some #TBT pics. Just this week, she posted a throwback photo on Instagram to wish her "real life soul sister," former 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell, a happy birthday.

And back in June, she shared one of her own teenage modeling photos along with some excellent advice.

"Attention all aspiring models: this is an excellent pose… if you wanna look like you have no clue what you’re doing. #tbt," she wrote.

