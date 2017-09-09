Jessica Alba Stylishly Shows Off Baby Bump at NYFW Shows -- See the Pics!
Jessica Alba is glowing!
The 36-year-old actress showed off her burgeoning baby bump while at the Rebecca Minkoff presentation during New York Fashion Week on Saturday.
RELATED: Katie Holmes Steps Out for NYFW After Jamie Foxx PDA Pics -- See Her Stunning Look!
Wearing a white maxi dress with a studded leather jacket, Alba cradled her belly while posing for the cameras.
The expecting mother also shared a cute Boomerang of herself with the designer blowing kisses.
RELATED: Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Share Cute Photos & Hilarious Advice on Daughters’ First Day Back at School
On Friday, Alba, along with Zac Posen, Heidi Klum and Nina Garcia, introduced the Project Runway NYFW show. The actress looked comfy chic in a black, off-the-shoulder, body-hugging dress.
The Honest Company co-founder has been rocking some stylish looks during her pregnancy. See more of her fashionable ensembles in the video below.