Jessica Alba Is a 'Weekend Warrior' As She Hits the Gym -- See Her Growing Baby Bump!
Jessica Alba is still working on her fitness.
The 36-year-old actress continues to hit the gym while pregnant with her third child. On Saturday, Alba showed off her workout routine on Instagram, as well as her growing baby bump.
“#weekendwarrior 💪🏽🏽💦 thx to @heartfilledhustler @heartandhustlegym chk out my stories to see what I did for fitness😜,” Alba captioned her pic.
RELATED: Pregnant Jessica Alba Enjoys Date Night With Husband Cash Warren After Hardcore Workout -- See the Pics!
The Honest Company founder also shared additional videos and photos on her Instagram Stories going all out.
RELATED: Jessica Alba Stylishly Shows Off Baby Bump at NYFW Shows -- See the Pics!
Alba, who shares two daughters -- 9-year-old Honor and 6-year-old Haven -- with husband Cash Warren, has been sharing her third pregnancy journey with fans on social media.
See more of Alba in the video below.