Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Step Out for Chic Date Night in L.A. -- See the Pic!

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are making time for date night!

The couple was spotted arriving for dinner at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood on Thursday.

Biel looked chic in a comfy sweater, ripped jeans and red pumps. The 35-year-old actress accessorized her look with a pink bag, and let her hair run over her shoulders in soft waves. Timberlake, meanwhile, sported a more casual ensemble, rocking a red beanie, blue-and-black flannel and white sneakers.