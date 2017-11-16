Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Step Out for Chic Date Night in L.A. -- See the Pic!
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are making time for date night!
The couple was spotted arriving for dinner at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood on Thursday.
Biel looked chic in a comfy sweater, ripped jeans and red pumps. The 35-year-old actress accessorized her look with a pink bag, and let her hair run over her shoulders in soft waves. Timberlake, meanwhile, sported a more casual ensemble, rocking a red beanie, blue-and-black flannel and white sneakers.
ET recently spoke with Biel, who opened up about how she and Timberlake are dealing with their son, Silas', terrible twos -- and revealed when she knew the "Sexy Back" singer was the one.
"We had been dating for a little bit... There was just a moment when I called a girlfriend and I said, 'I'm going to marry this guy,'" she shared. "I don't necessarily know why, but I think a lot of people feel that way. It's not a tangible moment where you're like, 'This is it,' it just is, somehow."
