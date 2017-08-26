Jessica Biel Celebrates '7th Heaven's 21st Anniversary With Epic Flashback Photo
RELATED: Beverly Mitchell Celebrates '7th Heaven' Anniversary With Adorable Must-See Throwback Photos!
"7th Heaven first aired 21 years ago today. Happy birthday, 7th Heaven- lemme buy you a drink. 💗," Biel wrote alongside a flashback snap of herself and her on-screen sister, Beverley Mitchell.
Mitchell also made an appearance in a behind-the-scenes shot Biel shared on Thursday, alongside their on-screen brother, Barry Watson.
"Photo evidence I was rocking mom jeans way before I was actually a mom," the now-mom to 2-year-old son Silas captioned the photo.
RELATED: Jessica Biel on Working and Raising Son Silas: 'It's Hard Trying to Find a Balance Between Work and Family'
ET was with Biel and the rest of the 7th Heaven cast of the WB show's first season in 1996. Watch below.