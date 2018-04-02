Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Open Up About Emergency C-Section When Having Son Silas (Exclusive)

For Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, welcoming their son Silas in April 2015 didn't exactly turn out the way they intended.

In a new book by "Nanny to the Stars" Connie Simpson, the famous couple opened up about their original birth plan -- which apparently included "two midwives, one doula [and] one meditation birthing class -- and how they planned on having a "natural childbirth."

However, as the couple explain in this exclusive excerpt from The Nannie Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood, everything fell apart and Biel ended up having to undergo a C-section at the hospital.

"Our story with Nanny Connie started the day we brought our son home from the hospital. That may sound like a normal statement coming from new parents, except our birth plan was anything but normal. We had two midwives, one doula, one meditation birthing class, a ton of hippie baby books, and a lovely home in the Hollywood Hills that we had turned into a labor training facility that we called The Octagon. So, not exactly normal.

"When all our plans fell apart and the serene, natural childbirth we had envisioned ended with a transfer to the hospital and an emergency C-section, we arrived home exhausted, disillusioned, and totally in shock. I was obsessed with everything organic, toxin-free, natural, and homeopathic for our kid, who came into this world in an operating room through an incision. I was a dictator, making myself and my husband insane!"

Luckily for the famous couple, Nanny Connie came into their lives to help their deal with the immense difficulties and numerous challenges many first-time parents face in the first few months of their newborn child's lives.

Now the adoring duo have a real handle on the whole parenting thing, and they've raised a really adorable little boy, who turns 3 in April. Check out the celebrity nanny's new book to see what impact getting helping hand had in the early days of their parenthood.

The Nannie Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood is out April 10. Reprint courtesy of Gallery Books.

