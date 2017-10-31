Jessica Biel Reveals When She Knew Justin Timberlake Was the One (Exclusive)

After five years of marriage, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship couldn't be stronger.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with Biel at the opening of Au Fudge CAMP in West Hollywood, California, on Monday, where she revealed how she first knew Timberlake was the one.

"We had been dating for a little bit... There was just a moment when I called a girlfriend and I said, 'I'm going to marry this guy,'" the 35-year-old actress shared. "I don't necessarily know why, but I think a lot of people feel that way. It's not a tangible moment where you're like, 'This is it,' it just is, somehow."

Part of the reason why Biel and Timberlake work so well together is because they support each other unconditionally. The actress will be her husband's No. 1 supporter when he takes the stage to play the Super Bowl halftime show in February.