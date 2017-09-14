Jessica Biel Says She Makes Justin Timberlake Recreate the Iconic 'Dirty Dancing' Lift 'All the Time'
Jessica Biel is having the time of her life!
The 35-year-old actress was a guest on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she surprised the audience by recreating the iconic lift from Dirty Dancing with Stephen "tWitch" Boss.
"Oh my God, that was fantastic!" host Ellen DeGeneres exclaimed. "I mean, someone now has to top that entrance. That's the best entrance we've ever had."
Biel then told DeGeneres that she makes her husband, Justin Timberlake, "do stuff like that" all the time. In fact, they've attempted the lift plenty of times!
"In the pool, outside of the pool," she revealed. "It's a little easier [in the pool], yeah."
Biel was on the show to promote her new drama series, The Sinner. Biel plays Cora Tannetti, a young mother who commits an act of violence without understanding why.
"The Sinner basically is a whydunnit instead of a whodunnit, so you know immediately who the criminal is, you know the act that was committed and then our investigator, who is played by Bill Pullman, sort of takes you down this long journey and tries to understand why this person did what she did."
When DeGeneres joked that Biel gets to "make out with lots of different people" in the show, she laughed and said, "That's true."
So, is Timberlake OK with it?
"Well, it's one of those weird things where when you're married to an actor, you kind of have to be OK with," she explained. "It's never like, 'Yeah, alright! Fist bump, yeah!' It's never that, but, you know, you understand, and he has to do it so you just get used to it I guess… a little bit."
"This one was a lot, I do have to say that," she added.