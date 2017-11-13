Jessica Biel Wears Sheer Gown While Jessica Alba Goes Maternity Chic and More Stars at Baby2Baby Gala: Pics!
Hot mamas! Celebrity moms didn’t tone it down at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
Stars like Jessica Biel, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen, Kristen Bell, Gwyneth Paltrow and more dazzled in bold looks at the annual charity event.
Here are some of the top looks of the night:
Jessica Biel
The Sinner star dared to bare in a sheer mesh Giambattista Valli gown with a strapless black bralette and matching bottoms. She paired the look with Tiffany & Co. jewels and swept her brunette locks back.
Jessica Alba
The glowing pregnant mom wowed in a silk black Brock Collection gown with lace details. She posed alongside her hubby, Cash Warren, in the glamorous look sporting her best accessory of all – her beautiful baby bump!
Gwyneth Paltrow
The Goop creator looked sleek in a black Tom Ford suit with her blonde locks down and wavy. Paltrow was honored with the organization’s Giving Tree Award for her work with children’s causes.
Jennifer Garner
The mother of three oozed old Hollywood glamour in a white Roland Mouret gown with cape-style sleeves.
Kristen Bell
The Frozen 2 star looked more like Elsa than Anna with her ice blue Vika Gazinskaya gown with a plunging neckline and flared out shoulders. Bell raved about honoree Paltrow when speaking to ET, saying, “She’s pretty tireless in how much she fights for people and fights for good. She's cared about kids, how they're cared for, what they're eating, for a long, long time.”
Zoe Saldana
The mother of two had a retro vibe in a black collared dress from The Row. The edgy look even had a thigh-high slit to show off the actress’ stunning stems.
Chrissy Teigen
The supermodel and cookbook author was bright and bold in her cherry red off-the-shoulder Costarellos gown. Later in the evening she had to wake up her mom Vilailuck to help her get out of the look in some funny Snapchat videos.
January Jones
The Mad Men star switched things up a bit in a tied polka dot crop top and black and white printed skirt. She paired the look with a bold red lip and giant black hoop earrings.
Kelly Rowland
The Destiny’s Child singer looked heavenly in a white Lavonne gown with a ruffled collar. She swept her hair back into a sleek bun with plenty of bling.
