Jessica Biel Wears Sheer Gown While Jessica Alba Goes Maternity Chic at Baby2Baby Gala: Pics!
Hot mamas! Celebrity moms didn’t tone it down at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday night.
Jessica Biel, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen, Kristen Bell, Gwyneth Paltrow were among the celebrities who dazzled in bold looks at the annual charity event.
Here are some of the top style statements of the night:
Jessica Biel
The Sinner star dared to bare in a sheer mesh Giambattista Valli gown with a strapless black bralette and matching bottoms. The 35-year-old actress paired the look with Tiffany & Co. jewels and swept her brunette locks back.
WATCH: Julie Bowen Dishes on Co-Star Sarah Hyland's New Beau Wells Adams: 'She's Happy as Can Be' (Exclusive)
Jessica Alba
Glowing and pregnant, the 36-year-old actress wowed in a silk black Brock Collection gown with lace details that put her baby bump on display. The Sin City star posed alongside her husband, Cash Warren.
Gwyneth Paltrow
The Goop creator looked sleek in a black Tom Ford suit with her blonde locks down and wavy. The 45-year-old Oscar winner was honored with the organization’s Giving Tree Award for her work with children’s causes.
Jennifer Garner
The 45-year-old mother of three oozed old Hollywood glamour in a white Roland Mouret gown with cape-style sleeves.
Kristen Bell
The Frozen 2 star looked more like Elsa than Anna with her ice blue Vika Gazinskaya gown that included a plunging neckline and flared-out shoulders. The 37-year-old actress raved about honoree Paltrow when speaking to ET, saying, “She’s pretty tireless in how much she fights for people and fights for good. She's cared about kids, how they're cared for, what they're eating, for a long, long time.”
Zoe Saldana
The mother of twins had a retro vibe in a black collared dress from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's The Row. The edgy look even had a thigh-high slit to show off the 39-year-old actress’ stunning legs.
Chrissy Teigen
The 31-year-old supermodel and cookbook author was bright and bold in her cherry red, off-the-shoulder Costarellos gown. Later in the evening, she had to wake up her mom, Vilailuck, to help her get out of the look, and shared the funny moment on Snapchat.
January Jones
The Mad Men star switched things up a bit in a tied polka dot crop top and black-and-white printed skirt. The 39-year-old actress also paired the look with a bold red lip and giant black hoop earrings.
Kelly Rowland
The Destiny’s Child singer, 36, looked heavenly in a white Lavonne gown with a ruffled collar, and swept her hair back into a sleek bun and accessorized with plenty of bling.
In addition to all these style statments, ET also spoke with Modern Family star Julie Bowen at the event, and got her exclusive take on on-screen daughter Sarah Hyland’s new romance with Wells Adams. Check it out: