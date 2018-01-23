Jessica Biel Wishes 'Real Life Soul Sister' Beverley Mitchell Happy Birthday With Adorable Throwback Pic

Happy birthday, Beverley Mitchell!

The 7th Heaven star turned 37 on Monday, and her TV sister, Jessica Biel, couldn't help but celebrate with an adorable throwback photo.

"Happy Birthday to my TV little sister and real life soul sister, @beverleymitchell! Hope today is filled with all the good good you can handle. Love you! 🎂🎈🎉," Biel captioned the shot of herself and Mitchell donning matching dresses on the set of the family drama.

While Mitchell and Biel's friendship hasn't changed throughout the years, other things definitely have. Mitchell, now a mom of two, took to Instagram to show off her family celebration.

"The best birthday I could ask for with my family!! The start off an amazing year to come! #37 bring it! #family #blessed #happy ps thank you @birdandvine for my favorite bomber ever!" she captioned a sweet shot of her brood, before giving fans a real-life peek into her "#momlife."

ET was on the set of 7th Heaven during its first season in 1996. Watch below.

