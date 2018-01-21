Jessica Chastain Brings the Women’s March to ‘Saturday Night Live’: Watch Her Opening Monologue!

Jessica Chastain had some serious fomo while hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend. The 40-year-old actress came on stage for her opening monologue in an all-black ensemble.

“I’m really excited to be here, especially today, because this weekend is the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March! And everyone knows women never forget an anniversary,” she quipped. “I wish I could have been there marching alongside them.”

She was quickly joined on stage by SNL players Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, who were clad in Time’s Up and Me Too shirts.

“We’ll march with you, Jessica,” Strong said.

“Yeah, yeah I’m always wearing practical footwear,” McKinnon quipped.

They then broke into Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me,” paying homage to the 1996 film The First Wives Club. The film, starring Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton, ends with the stars belting out the feminist anthem.

SNL cast member Beck Bennett then came on the stage wearing a “Future Is Female” shirt, saying, “Hey guys, we want to march too.”

“Yeah, we love women,” Pete Davidson chimed in.

“That’s so sweet, thank you for being allies,” Chastain told them.

Bennett then began to jokingly mansplain, saying, “Yeah totally because I believe it’s the man’s role in the situation to just listen. I think…,” before being cut off.

Watch the clip to see the funny sketch!

Many stars came out for the one-year anniversary of Women’s March on Saturday. For more from the Women’s March, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Women's March 2018: Celebrities Lend Their Voices Across the Globe

Jennifer Lawrence Celebrates Women's March 2018 With Cameron Diaz and Adele

Jessica Chastain Recalls Fighting Back as a Child After Being Slapped by Her Mother's Boyfriend

Related Gallery