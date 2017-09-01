Jessica Chastain Shares Emotional Message Following Political Backlash: 'I'm Here for You & I'm Listening'

The 40-year-old actress shared a video of herself, teary-eyed, explaining that she's "learned so much the past few days about the trauma many people are experiencing in our country."

"I'm making a video because my heart is heavy," she said. "I’ve had the opportunity to listen, more than to speak, and it’s really hard for me to express my feelings, my thoughts, in 140 characters."

"I wanted you guys to know that I hear you," she continued. "I want you to know that I’m committed to creating transformative social change, that I'm committed to dismantling systems of depression. I share in the sense of what is happening in the country."

She concluded her post by letting her fans know she'll always be there for them.

"You may never have met me, but I love you," she exclaimed.