Jessica Chastain Shares Emotional Message Following Political Backlash: 'I'm Here for You & I'm Listening'
Jessica Chastain is calling for "transformative social change."
After receiving backlash for comments she made regarding her preference for non-violent protests by posting a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. via Twitter on Tuesday, the Miss Sloane star returned three days later with an emotional video.
The 40-year-old actress shared a video of herself, teary-eyed, explaining that she's "learned so much the past few days about the trauma many people are experiencing in our country."
"I'm making a video because my heart is heavy," she said. "I’ve had the opportunity to listen, more than to speak, and it’s really hard for me to express my feelings, my thoughts, in 140 characters."
"I wanted you guys to know that I hear you," she continued. "I want you to know that I’m committed to creating transformative social change, that I'm committed to dismantling systems of depression. I share in the sense of what is happening in the country."
She concluded her post by letting her fans know she'll always be there for them.
"You may never have met me, but I love you," she exclaimed.
The tweet was well-received by the majority of her fans, with Twitter users writing things like, "The best you can do is learn from what folks are telling you and grow from there. We're all wildly imperfect. Thank u for listening," "Your voice as an ally is needed now more than ever" and "Hey sweetheart, don't cry! :( You inspired the best of many people and I'm so grateful to have a kind soul like yours sharing love."
Chastain has never been shy about speaking up on topics near and dear to her heart. While chatting with ET in April, she said there's a reason why she's so selective about the type of movie roles she takes on.
