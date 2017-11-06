Jessica Chastain Speaks Out on Harassment in Hollywood: This Is More Than Just a Gender Issue (Exclusive)

Jessica Chastain admits she doesn’t want to be a part of Hollywood, the industry, as it stands now.

“When you think about the industry, you know, encouraging people to stay closeted … not showing stories of women with their own agency and leading their own stories, and also, actually, ignoring many groups, many demographics in our country … for me, that's not an industry that I actually want to be a part of,” the star tells ET at a press day for her new film, Molly’s Game.

Chastain is, of course, speaking out after a string of scandals have rocked her industry, with many coming forward accusing powerful Hollywood men of sexual harassment and assault, dating back decades.

“I think it's more than just about gender,” Chastain says. “It's about everything in this industry. I mean, this industry, we're very quick to separate ourselves from the current administration, or things that are going on in the world.”

“I want to be a part of an industry that is very inclusive,” she adds. “One that teaches empathy, and the only way you do that is, you learn about someone who doesn't look like you. And I think there's a generation of artists that that is their goal.”