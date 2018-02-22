Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Talk Winning 'Amazing Race' and Moving to Dallas (Exclusive)

Season 30 of The Amazing Race ended on a high note for Big Brother teammates Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson -- they earned the top spot and a cool $1 million!

ET caught up with the couple following their big win to chat about their experiences on reality TV and what's next for the newly engaged pair. While Nickson jokingly admitted he preferred being on Big Brother over The Amazing Race, Graf enjoyed participating in both television shows.

"One [show] you’re locked in a house and the other one you get to travel the world," she shared. "It’s absolutely polar opposite in the best way. It was nice to experience both."

Graf added that their Amazing Race experience was tougher than anticipated.

"At first going in, [we thought we would win]," she said. "Then once we met the teams and started competing, we were like, 'Oh, sh*t, this is going to be harder than we thought.'"

Continued Nickson, "We didn’t think it was going to be as competitive as it was until we saw the other teams, and then it was not just a given at that point."

The pair, who met during Season 19 of Big Brother, got engaged on Feb. 13 and plan to use their winnings to move to Dallas and buy a house.