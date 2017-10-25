Jessica Simpson and Her Adorable Daughter Maxwell Meet Princess Charlene of Monaco at Gala: Pics!
Mommy and me and... a princess?! Jessica Simpson and her 5-year-old daughter, Maxwell, had a glamorous evening with Princess Charlene of Monaco at an event for the Princess Grace Foundation in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
Jess and Maxi presented Princess Charlene with a bouquet of flowers at the celebration honoring the return of the Princess Grace Awards Gala, which will take place on Wednesday night.
Maxwell wore a satin red dress and black collar with floral embroidery and a large red flower headband. Her fashion designer mom, 37, rocked a black and white polka dot dress at the regal event.
Princess Charlene went casual in leather leggings and a strapless top with a black coat over top.
In addition to glamorous soirees, Jessica and Maxwell have also been prepping for Halloween with Maxwell's younger brother, Ace.
The trio painted pumpkins in a cute video on Jessica's Instagram.
