Jessica Simpson Bends Over and Flashes Her Panties in Honor of Her Husband's Birthday: Pic
Jessica Simpson has no problem declaring her love for her husband, Eric Johnson.
The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to wish Johnson a happy 38th birthday, sharing a picture of her bending over and showing her black panties, while her husband spreads his arms wide in front of her.
"38 IS GREAT#IAMSOHOTFORYOU," Simpson captioned the racy snap.
Jessica Simpson Can't Stop Rocking Cleavage-Baring Outfits in New York City -- See the Pics!
Simpson and Johnson tied the knot in July 2014. Since then, she's had no issue sharing their intense PDA with fans.
... Who could forget their steamyFifty Shades of Grey-inspired photo shoot from Valentine's Day 2015?
Jessica Simpson Shares Booty Baring Bikini Pic for 37th Birthday: 'Kiss My Butt 36'
ET spoke with Simpson in May, when she revealed her secret to feeling great about her body.
"Sex," she said bluntly.
Watch below: