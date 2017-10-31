Jessica Simpson Dons a Beard and Ponytails for Her Epic Willie Nelson Halloween Costume
Jessica Simpson is paying tribute to a country icon (and a former co-star) with her amazing Halloween ensemble.
Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, went all out for their country-inspired couples costume this year. The singer dressed up as Willie Nelson, while her hubby went as Nelson's long-time collaborator Waylon Jennings.
For her costume, Simpson tied her long blonde locks into a pair of braided ponytails and glued a grey beard on her face. She sold the look with an American flag headband, paisley shirt and cowboy boots.
However, Simpson couldn't pass up a chance at showing off her legs, so her version of Nelson is wearing a pair of super-short daisy dukes.
The costuming choice might actually be a reference to her role as Daisy Duke in the 2005 big screen remake of The Dukes of Hazzard, in which she starred opposite Nelson, who played her uncle.
Johnson kept his ensemble a little more traditional, donning a black wide-brimmed hat over a shaggy black wig and a close-trimmed costume beard, a white button-down shirt, black vest, and black jeans, with jet black cowboy boots to complete the ensemble.
While the couple's costume was spot-on, they didn't force their kids to dress up as little country stars as well -- although having their 5-year-old daughter Maxwell dress up like Reba McEntire and their 4-year-old son Ace go as Johnny Cash might have been amazing.
Instead, Ace dressed up as a straight-laced, no-nonsense cowboy, while Maxwell went as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and looked adorable in the Disney princess' iconic yellow ball gown.
Earlier this month, Maxwell and her mom got the chance to meet an actual, real-life princess when they attended a an event for the Princess Grace Foundation in Los Angeles.
The proud mom and her little girl got to spend an elegant evening with Princess Charlene of Monaco. Check out the video below for a look at the regal event.