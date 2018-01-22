Jessica Simpson Jokes That Her Husband's Choice of Shoes Makes Her 'Want to Bang'

Jessica Simpson's husband might want to reconsider his choice in running shoes.

The 37-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on Saturday to poke fun at husband Eric Johnson's Vibram shoes, joking that seeing her man rock the footwear makes her "want to bang."

"My husband’s shoe game makes me want to bang #morningwalk #ShoeCrushSaturday," Simpson captioned the shot.

Johnson isn't the only one seemingly stepping up his fitness game. On Monday, Simpson shared a selfie to celebrate hitting 12,000 steps.

"12,000 Steps ✔️ #HappyMonday," she wrote alongside the pic of herself sticking out her tongue to the camera.

12,000 Steps ✔️ #HappyMonday A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jan 22, 2018 at 12:15pm PST

Simpson and Johnson have been together since 2010 -- and haven't held back in the PDA department throughout the years. See the hilariously cheeky photo she shared in honor of his birthday last year in the video below.

