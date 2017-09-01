Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Maxwell All Ready for First Day of Kindergarten!
By
All grown up -- and oh-so adorable!
Jessica Simpson took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her 5-year-old daughter, Maxwell, all dressed up for her first day of kindergarten.
And it looks like she's following in mama's fashion-forward footsteps! Maxi Drew opted for a chic plaid dress, which she paired with a matching headband, black knee-high socks and ballet flats. She completed the look with a trendy leather backup, super sweet smile and perfect first day of school pose. Too cute!
