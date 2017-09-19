Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Pic of Daughter Maxwell on 'Picture Day'
Jessica Simpson's mini-me daughter is ready for picture day!
The 37-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off Maxwell's adorable picture day look.
"Picture Day #MAXIDREW #6amCurls," Simpson captioned a snap of Maxi posing in her school uniform.
While Simpson spent Tuesday in mommy mode, this weekend was all about her husband, Eric Johnson, and his Oktoberfest-themed birthday party.
