Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Happy Birthday Message to Sister Ashlee: 'So Proud'

The sisterhood is strong with these two!

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to wish her younger sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, a happy birthday with a sweet message.

"Ashlee -- I’m so proud to be your sister," the 37-year-old fashion mogul wrote on her post, sharing a cute picture of Ashlee with her kids, Bronx Mowgli Wentz and Jagger Snow Ross.

She continued, "I have always wanted to be as cool as you. I have never been inspired by anyone more than you! I love you so much! Happy Birthday."