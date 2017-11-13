Jessica Simpson Shares Throwback Photo of Her Engagement to Eric Johnson from 7 Years Ago
Jessica Simpson's favorite number is probably 11.
On Saturday, the 37-year-old singer shared a photo with her Instagram followers from seven years ago when her husband, Eric Johnson, asked for her hand in marriage.
In the sweet black-and-white image, Simpson is proudly showing off her engagement ring while sitting among flower petals.
"Got engaged to 'Since I’ve Been Loving You' by Led Zeppelin on 11/11 at 11:11 a.m. seven years ago," she wrote. "Still loving this Man is the easiest part of my life 💚 #HowtheWestWasWon"
In an exclusive interview with ET in May, Simpson admitted that her husband has a lot to do with her body confidence. When asked to spill her secret to feeling great about her figure, she simply answered, "Sex."
As for how she and Johnson keep the heat in their marriage, Simpson coyly replied, "I can't give that away or you'll all have a sexy marriage like me!"