Jessica Simpson's Husband Sweetly Saves Her as She Takes a Tumble After Romantic Birthday Dinner: Pic!
Jessica Simpson's husband has got her back.
The singer went out to dinner with husband Eric Johnson at celeb hot spot Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday night to celebrate his 38th birthday, where she almost took a spill walking back to their car after dinner. However, Johnson was there to help her back on her feet!
Simpson, 37, looked stylish in an all-black outfit and a large black tote, while Johnson kept it simple in a blue T-shirt and black jeans.
Clearly, the couple's marriage is better than ever since tying the knot in July 2014. On Sunday, Simpson paid tribute to Johnson on his birthday with a racy Instagram pic of her bending down and flashing her panties in front of him, as he spread his arms wide.
"38 IS GREAT #IAMSOHOTFORYOU," Simpson wrote.
