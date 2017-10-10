News

Jessica Simpson's Kids Get Ready for Halloween By Carving Pumpkins -- See the Cute Pic!

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Photo: Instagram

Jessica Simpson's kids are getting ready for Halloween!

The 37-year-old designer took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable pic of 5-year-old Maxi and 4-year-old Ace carving pumpkins. 

"I ain't afraid of no ghost!! #October #Halloween #Ghostbusters #mykidsareeverything 😂," Simpson captioned a snap of her mini-mes making scary faces for the camera.

Simpson's kids are growing up so fast! Last month, she celebrated several milestones for the adorable pair -- Maxi started kindergarten and Ace got his first haircut. 

