Jessica Simpson's Son Ace Adorably Brings Dad Eric Johnson's NFL Football Helmet to Show & Tell -- Watch!

Ace Knute pretty much won show & tell.

Jessica Simpson's shared a video of her 4-year-old son to Instagram on Tuesday, showing off his dad, Eric Johnson's, football helmet from his NFL days with the San Francisco 49ers, and it's honestly so completely adorable.

"Ace's dad played football, and he used to wear it to play football games," the teacher explained. At that point, Ace puts on the helmet, as his classmates audibly go, "WOW!"

Johnson was drafted by the 49ers in 2001, playing tight end in the league until 2008. He began dating Simpson in 2010, before the two married in 2014. In addition to Ace, the couple has a 5-year-old daughter, Maxwell.

Watch the super sweet moment below.