Jessie James Decker and Husband Eric Welcome Baby No. 3: Pic!

Jessie James Decker is officially a mama of three!

The 29-year-old singer announced on Monday that she gave birth to her son, Forrest Bradley Decker, on Saturday. Jessie and her husband, NFL star Eric Decker, are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Vivianne and 2-year-old son Eric.

"Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs," she tweeted alongside a photo of herself holding Forrest on a hospital bed. "We are so in love 🙏🏼❤️."

Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs. We are so in love 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/DHwmJMFts3 — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) April 2, 2018

ET spoke with Jessie last October, when she talked about how Vivianne and Eric have reacted to getting a younger sibling.

"Little Eric still doesn't get it," she said. "I keep saying, 'There's a baby in mommy's tummy,' but he's just not there yet. And Vivianne is pulling my shirt up constantly and kissing my tummy, saying, 'I love you,' and calling [the baby] by the name. She is a very nurturing little girl. She's going to be the perfect older sister."

She also said this will be the last baby for the couple.

"It completed the family, and now he'll get fixed," she said of her husband with a laugh.

