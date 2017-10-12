Jessie James Decker Hopes Baby No. 3 Will Be Her Easiest Yet, Jokes 'My Daughter Tried to Kill Me' (Exclusive)

Jessie James Decker's third pregnancy is full of surprises!

ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with the 29-year-old singer in New York City on Thursday, where she dished on expecting baby No. 3 with husband Eric Decker.

"I do feel good. It's the third time and you never know what to expect with each pregnancy," Decker said. "The first one, my daughter tried to kill me. It was a very intense pregnancy; I was very sick. The second time, my son really took it easy on me. This time, I am getting a little bit of both."

"I had really terrible morning sickness for about eight weeks, only threw up a couple of times though, but it's getting pretty rough. I am feeling a little better, but I still have a major aversion to coffee," she revealed. "And that is my favorite drink in the whole world."