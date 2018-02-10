Jewel to Make Las Vegas Debut With Two-Night Engagement

Jewel is headed to Las Vegas!

The 43-year-old singer will take the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a special two-night event, JEWEL: Hits, Muses and Mentors.

The four-time GRAMMY-nominated singer and her full band will perform her greatest hits, including “You Were Meant For Me,” “Hands” and “Foolish Games,” on March 30 and 31st. The two-night engagement celebrates Jewel's career, as well as the mentors who have inspired her along the way.

This extraordinary engagement celebrates Jewel’s biggest hits and the muses and mentors along the way that made her one of the most iconic voices and writers of her generation.

Tickets go on sale for Jewel's concerts on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 AM PT.