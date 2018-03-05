Jim Belushi’s Wife Jennifer Sloan Files for Divorce After 20 Years of Marriage
Jim Belushi and his wife, Jennifer Sloan, are getting divorced after nearly 20 years of marriage, ET can confirm.
Sloan made the filing in a Los Angeles court on Monday as a "dissolution with minor children." Belushi and Sloan share two children together, 18-year-old Jamison and 16-year-old Jared. Belushi, 63, has another son, 37-year-old Robert, from his first marriage to Sandra Davenport.
This was Belushi's third and longest marriage. The 63-year-old actor was married to Davenport from 1980-1988 and Marjorie Bransfield from 1990-1992. Belushi and Sloan married on May 2, 1998.
