Jim Carrey Responds to Wrongful Death Suit -- His New Claims About Ex-Girlfriend's Mother and Lawyer

Jim Carrey is fighting back.

The 55-year-old actor is currently being sued for wrongful death over the 2015 suicide of his former girlfriend, Cathriona White, by her estranged husband, Mark Burton, and her mother, Brigid Sweetman. The two claim that Carrey wrongfully provided the drugs that led to her death.

In a cross-complaint filed against White’s attorney, Filippo Marchino, his office, The X Law Group, Burton and Sweetman on Friday, Carrey claims that their lawsuit is nothing more than an extortion attempt -- which Carrey says he has succumbed to in the past.

In court documents obtained by ET, Carrey claims that White herself extorted him with the help of Marchino in 2013, as they threatened to "go to the press" with allegations that the actor gave her STDs unless he paid White millions.