Jim Carrey Responds to Wrongful Death Suit -- His New Claims About Ex-Girlfriend's Mother and Lawyer
Jim Carrey is fighting back.
The 55-year-old actor is currently being sued for wrongful death over the 2015 suicide of his former girlfriend, Cathriona White, by her estranged husband, Mark Burton, and her mother, Brigid Sweetman. The two claim that Carrey wrongfully provided the drugs that led to her death.
In a cross-complaint filed against White’s attorney, Filippo Marchino, his office, The X Law Group, Burton and Sweetman on Friday, Carrey claims that their lawsuit is nothing more than an extortion attempt -- which Carrey says he has succumbed to in the past.
In court documents obtained by ET, Carrey claims that White herself extorted him with the help of Marchino in 2013, as they threatened to "go to the press" with allegations that the actor gave her STDs unless he paid White millions.
"Cat and Marchino knew the claim was false and knew the mere allegation would impact Jim and his career," Carrey's attorney, Raymond Boucher, asserts in the filing. "Rather than engage in a protracted and expensive public battle, Jim, as many in his position do, succumbed to the demands and privately resolved the issue with Cat and her lawyer."
"At the time, I felt Cat was being exploited by Marchino. Since this new case was filed, I have discovered the depth of deception behind those false claims," Carrey says in a statement to ET. "I will not give in a second time to these same fraudulent charges initiated by Cat's husband in name but not substance, Mark Burton, and her estranged mother. Nor am I responsible for what these desperate characters have inadvertently unearthed about the woman I adored."
"I was clearly blinded by my affection," Carrey continues. "Regardless, I will hold a place of empathy, and forgiveness for Cat and continue to focus on the many blessings in this life.”
White, 30, was found dead in her home on Sept. 28, 2015, following a drug overdose. A toxicology report found four prescription drugs in her system: a mix of painkillers, beta blockers and a sleep aid. Her death was officially ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office in July 2016.
Carrey responds to Burton and Sweetman's claims that he provided the drugs that led to her death in his cross-complaint on Friday, claiming that White was prescribed several medications before her death, and that she also obtained some of his pills by taking them secretly from his home.
Carrey is suing Marchino and The X Law Group for extortion and implied indemnity. He's also suing Sweetman for implied indemnity, claiming that White's depression was a result of her traumatic childhood. All defendants are being sued for total equitable indemnity, apportionment of fault, comparative contribution and declaratory relief.
In a statement to ET, Burton and Sweetman's attorney, Michael Avenatti, calls Carrey's claims "outlandish."
"Jim Carrey is so desperate to avoid the public knowing the truth about his own outrageous conduct, that he has now resorted to outlandish accusations against innocent people," Avenatti says. "As his red carpet interview from a few weeks ago shows, the guy is incoherent and unhinged. He needs help."
ET has reached out to Marchino and The X Law Group for comment.
