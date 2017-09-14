Jim Carrey to Star in Showtime Comedy 'Kidding', His First TV Series Since 'In Living Color'
Jim Carrey is headed back to TV!
The 55-year-old actor is set to star in the Showtime comedy, Kidding, his first regular gig on the small screen since the 90s sketch show, In Living Color, the premium cable network announced on Thursday.
The half-hour show, which explores the tumultuous family life of a children's TV host, reunites Carrey with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director, Michel Gondry.
No premiere date is set for the show, which has a ten episode order from Showtime, Variety reports.
EXCLUSIVE: Jim Carrey Reflects on 'Really, Really Hard Times' Getting His Start in Stand-Up Comedy
Carrey already has a relationship with Showtime, currently serving as the executive producer for the recently renewed series I’m Dying Up Here, which brings the comedian back to his stand-up comedy roots.
Watch the video below to see a young Carrey perform a hilarious routine about getting his start in comedy.